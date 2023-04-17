Sharif expresses grief over death of Pakistanis in Dubai fire

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of three Pakistanis in a residential building fire in Dubai.

In a tweet on Monday, Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy. He directed Pakistan’s mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to extend support to the affected families.

A fire in a residential building in Dubai killed 16 people including three Pakistani nationals in Dubai. The fire broke out at midday Saturday on the fourth floor of the building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood in the old part of the city.

The civil defence force, in a statement quoted by UAE media, said that preliminary investigations showed the fire was caused by “a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements”.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, has a population of around 3.3 million, of whom almost 90 percent are foreigners.