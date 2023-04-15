Federal Minister for Religious Affairs dies in capital road accident

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor on Saturday evening died in a road accident when a vehicle rammed into his car near Secretariat Chowk, police said.

The Police spokesperson on Twitter said that the minister’s car was hit by a Hilux Revo while he was travelling from Mariott towards the Secretariat Chowk.

“Maulana Abdul Shakoor was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott near Iftar timings when a Hilux Revo carrying five men hit his car.”

Maulana Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

It is not clear yet whether the minister was travelling alone or there were other passengers in his car.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene while the vehicle and occupants have been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Political leaders have expressed their sorrow over the sad demise and condoled the family members of the deceased.

Five people were travelling in the Hilux Revo and they, along with their vehicle, have been taken into custody, police added.

Condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and regret over Mufti Shakoor’s demise, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The premier extended his condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for him, the statement said, adding that Shakoor was one of the “dynamic and ideological leaders” of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and a good person.

PM Shehbaz praised his performance as the religious affairs minister.