Military veterans fully back Imran’s stance on political, economic stability

LAHORE: A ten-member delegation of Veterans of Pakistan called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his residence here at Zaman Park and expressed their full support to his stance that political stability and economic recovery could only be achieved through immediate, free and transparent elections.

During the meeting, the veterans voiced deep concern over the imported government’s policy that sow the seed of hatred against the institutions.

The delegation included Brigadier (R) Mian Muhammad Mahmud, Founding Member; Secretory (R) Shamshad Ahmed, Member CEC; Lt. General (R) Ali Kuli Khan, President Lt. General (R) Asif Yasin Malik, member CEC; Lt. General (R) Tahir Ali Qureshi, member; Lt. General (R) Sabih Bokhari, member; V. Admiral (R) Khawar Shah, member CEC, Air Commodore (R) Khaled Bashir Cheema, member; Brigadier (R) Naeem Sadiq, member and Major (R) Shahbaz Anwer Sulehria Secretary Information.

The Veterans of Pakistan expressed serious concern over the attempts of the ruling coalition to intensify the constitutional crisis in the country and the negative implications of the fast deteriorating economic situation on the national security.

They strongly condemned attacks on state institutions, especially on the judiciary, by the government through the parliament, adding that the imported government was sabotaging the Constitution by not holding elections within the stipulated constitutional timeframe.

During the meeting, they criticized the imported government for wasting the hard-gains in war against terrorism by rendering matchless in the decades-long war. They strongly condemned the use of naked power against the citizens.

The Veterans of Pakistan declared full support to Chairman PTI’s stance for supremacy of constitution, rule of law and establishing solid link between people and institutions in the country.

They stressed the need to discourage the attempts fueling internal chaos through unreasonable adventurism across the western border under the guise of ending terrorism.

During the meeting, they demanded the imported government to put on halt the ongoing spate of violence in the country, besides ending curb on freedom of expression.

They said that the imported government should not delay the polls under the guise of unrest and precarious security situation in the country.