NATIONAL

Minister vows transparent elections without ‘unconstitutional interference’

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan gives a press briefing following the nationwide power outage, in Islamabad on January 24, 2023. - Power had returned to most cities across Pakistan on January 24, a day after a nationwide breakdown left the country of 220 million people without electricity. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir announced on Tuesday that all efforts were being made to ensure that the 2023 general elections in Pakistan are free, fair, and transparent without unconstitutional interference.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said this year’s elections should represent public opinion and not be manipulated as they were in 2018.

The parliament’s joint sitting had passed a resolution stating that elections of Provincial and National assemblies should be held simultaneously across the country. The Senate’s resolution reflected the reservations held by smaller provinces, not condoning the plan to hold elections piecemeal.

The minister stressed the need for simultaneous conduct of elections in all provinces of the country under caretaker setups for transparency and to take the country towards stability.

Khurram appealed to the Supreme Court to bring transparency to its affairs and constitute a full court to address the constitutional crisis through collective wisdom. The use of local coal for power generation would bring down the prices of electricity, and bidding for the first mega solar project would be opened on May 7.

The minister also commented on the power supply situation, stating that it would be far better during the summer due to better management, and around 2,000 MW of electricity had been added to the system in the last 11 months from local Thar coal.

He further added that despite the financial crisis, the incumbent government repaid a $10 billion loan in one year.

In response to a question, the minister stated that the 2018 elections were manipulated, and the entire nation was facing its consequences in the form of an economic crisis, including a shortage of wheat, sugar, and fertilisers.

The country’s total debt stood at over Rs51,000 billion, and a 90 percent increase was witnessed in the debt and liabilities of the country during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), he claimed.

Previous article
Kashmir prime minister disqualified for contempt of court
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court declines ECP request for immediate hearing of foreign gifts case

ISLAMABAD: A plea for an immediate hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan was dismissed by a district and sessions...

Sharif marks one year of PDM government as a triumph over adversity

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end

Sapporo may delay Winter Games bid to 2034: Japan Olympic chief

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.