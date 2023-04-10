U.S. facing International backlash on ‘biggest official documents leak’

The U.S. national security community is grappling with fallout from the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two U.S. officials said.

Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of these documents, labeled “Secret” and “Top Secret”, that first appeared on social media websites in early March and purportedly reveal details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and information about allies including Israel, South Korea and Türkiye. The material did not draw much notice until a New York Times article on Friday.

Although the release of documents appears to be the most serious public leak of classified information in years, officials say it so far does not reach the scale and scope of the 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables that appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2013.

Officials are looking at what motivations a U.S. official or a group of officials would have in leaking such sensitive information, Reuters reported, citing an official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said investigators were looking at four or five theories, from a disgruntled employee to an insider threat who actively wanted to undermine U.S. national security interests.

The White House referred questions to the Pentagon, which said on Sunday that it was reviewing the validity of the photographed documents and an interagency effort was assessing the impact the photographed documents could have on U.S. national security as well as that of close American allies and partners.

The Pentagon has referred the issue to the Department of Justice, which has opened a criminal investigation.