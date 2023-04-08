Yemeni govt holds talks with Saudi Arabia to end 3-year civil war

Yemeni government officials have gathered in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to discuss a comprehensive three-year peace plan to end the country’s civil war, a Yemeni diplomat said on Friday. The move signals that regional rifts are easing. A permanent ceasefire in Yemen would mark a milestone in stabilizing the Middle East. “Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman held a meeting on Thursday with Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), and other high-ranking Yemeni government officials in Riyadh, during which he presented the kingdom’s plan for peace in Yemen,” the Yemeni diplomat told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Truce and reconstruction plan The proposed plan is based on a series of back-channel negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Muscat, the capital of Oman, that have been conducted for the past few months. It’s focused on a truce between warring factions, a full reopening of Yemen’s ports and airports, payment of wages for public servants, a rebuilding process and a political transition. The plan has three main stages that will be implemented over a period of three years, the diplomat said, adding the Yemeni officials have already shown their initial support for the plan. The first phase of the plan is “a six-month truce between warring factions in Yemen, during which hostilities will cease and efforts will be made to rebuild trust and lay the groundwork for peace.” The second phase would entail a dialogue to address key issues and grievances among the various Yemeni factions and reopen the closed roads, airspace and seaports. The third stage would be a two-year transitional period during which a new and inclusive government would be established, paving the way for long-term stability and peace in the country, according to the official. If a truce agreement is reached, the parties could announce it before Islam’s Eid holiday starting April 20, according to Reuters.

People affected by years of war and blockade flood to a charitable kitchen to receive free meals in the Mseek area, Sanaa city, Yemen, March 23, 2022. /CFP