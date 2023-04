Woman knocks at SHC door for justice to slain son

KARACHI: An elderly mother reached the Sindh High Court to complain about the cold-blooded murder of her son as police handed over the case to a local Jirga.

The mother of slain youth refused to accept the Jirga decision, which imposed Rs5 million as fine on the murderers. She pleaded to the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take notice of the crime and order arrest of the accused.

“Ahmad Ali Brohi was kidnapped from Larkana on January 27 this year,” a brother of the victim said. “He was a Commission student and preparing for the CSS examinations,” the brother said.

“Khan Mohammad Brohi, Saifullah, Abdul Aziz, Ramzan Brohi and others abducted my brother,” he said. “His kidnapping FIR was lodged at Larkana Sachal police station,” he added.

“My brother Ali Ahmad Brohi’s dead body was thrown in Rohri Canal after murder,” brother of the victim said.

“The police instead of taking action against kidnappers, handed over the matter to Jirga. The accused confessed to the murder and throwing my brother’s body in canal in front of the Jirga,” he said.

“We don’t want five million rupees, we want arrest and hanging of the murder culprits,” mother of the slain youth lamented.