Punjab anti-corruption body probes ex-spy chief Faiz’s brother for ‘corruption’

RAWALPINDI: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) of Punjab has taken action against the brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Najaf Hameed, a deputy revenue official in BPS-14, who was suspended in February due to misconduct, is being investigated for records of lands under his ownership, according to Geo News.

The ACE wrote a letter to the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi and Chakwal requesting the records claiming Hameed had allegedly “accumulated assets beyond his own means” and had “superseded several seniors for promotion to the girdawar (superintendent) post.”

Last month, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revealed that Faiz is also under investigation for suspected corruption. His statement came after Maryam Nawaz, leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, called for the former general’s court-martial over his alleged involvement in bringing down her father’s government and implicating both her and Nawaz in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.