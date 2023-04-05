NATIONAL

Government warns of Indian hackers targeting sensitive information

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government issued a warning to all provinces, ministries, and divisions about the potential for cyber-attacks by Indian hackers seeking to steal sensitive information using official documents.

The APT Group is known to gain access to data through the use of 120 fake mobile applications and by stealing information using 21 official documents.

To mitigate this risk, the advisory recommends that all mobile and computer systems are updated, and separate and complex passwords are used for mobile and mailing accounts. The advisory warns that the hackers target sensitive institutions, foreign ministries, and embassies, among others.

The APT Group is known for accessing data through websites, fake emails, and mobile applications. These types of cyber espionage groups are believed to work for Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the Indian intelligence agency.

Staff Report
Staff Report

