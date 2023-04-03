IHC issues notice to govt to respond on Imran’s security request

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Ministry of Interior and the federal government and sought a response on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s request for security.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard Imran’s plea which was filed following the “threatening” remarks made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq inquired whether Imran is being provided security as a former prime minister. The PTI chief’s lawyer Advocate Faisal Farid replied that Imran’s security had been withdrawn.

Justice Farooq asked what the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are for providing security in the case of someone who has received threats to their life.

He furthered that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had withdrawn many security details.

However, he added that the ex-CJP had also said that security can be provided if someone’s life is in danger. “Check if those SOPs are still in the field or not,” said Justice Farooq.

Advocate Farid told the court that the alleged threats are being made by those under whom the police function.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing, seeking a response from the interior ministry and the federation by Thursday, April 6.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah had said in an interview that the country’s political situation has reached the point where the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can go to any extent to protect its existence from the PTI chief.

“The country’s politics has been brought to the level where the existence of only one of the two [PTI and PML-N] is possible,” the interior minister said.

He said that when the ruling party feels that its existence is under threat, it can go to any extent against its chief political rival—without considering “what is illegal or undemocratic”.