Saudi-Iran truce: Why now?

Beijing brokered a truce between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reconcile the seven years’ estrangement between the two countries. On March 10, the world got surprised by the historical and influential move of China to bring the two nations at loggerheads to the table of negotiations. Synchronically, a series of events escalated the tensions between the two countries leading to regional and global instability for several years. Certain instances are; the Arab spring 2011, the Yemen war 2015, the prosecution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al Nimr by Saudi Arabia in 2016, and the attack on state-sponsored oil refineries in Saudi Arabia in 2019, for which Riyadh blamed Tehran.

These instances and global power proxies significantly deteriorated bilateral relations between them, leading to regional instability, proxies and foreign interventions. Several initiatives were taken to renegotiate between them, so as to de-escalate the entire region. One important reconciliation effort took place in Baghdad in 2021, where five rounds of talks were held, but unfortunately did not produce any fruitful results. Recent developments by China surprised the world in many ways.

Firstly, China is leaning towards the region filling the gap which the USA has provided, by neglecting the region. The USA welcomes the deal for regional stability. However, it is a setback for the USA’s leading role in the world, because in the past such deals were brokered by Washington.

Secondly, This deal also negated Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy of completely isolating Iran, and extending the Abraham Accords to Saudi Arabia. However, the UN welcomed the move for global and regional peace. The spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported “I want to welcome on behalf of the Secretary-General the joint tripartite statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, made today in Beijing announcing an agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations within two months,”

Overall, Beijing brokered a peace deal between two Middle Eastern powers that will bring peace, stability, harmony and financial diversity to these countries as well as China. Likewise, enhanced Chinese influence in the region signalled the multipolarity of the world, and, the diversity of MBS’ foreign policy. Pakistan and India also need food for thought over the changing dynamics of the world’s politics and economic conditions.

Despite the appreciation there is a saying that nature abhors a vacuum. Therefore China doesn’t miss any opportunity to compete with the USA, and it’s evident from the current tripartite normalisation deal. There are many motivating factors behind this deal between the two divergent nations and China:

the first and most important factor is the changing economic priorities of Saudi Arabia. Traditionally, it was reliant on oil, but the climate catastrophe and lowering dependency on hydrocarbons compelled it to diversify the economy and trade relations, and seek the attention of China. Bilateral trade between the two was around $87 billion in 2021. China roughly imports 36 percent of its energy from Saudi Arabia, so Chinese influence and trade compulsions brought Saudi Arabia to the table.

On the other hand, Iran has been struggling with international isolation for many years, so to escape isolation in the era of globalization, Iran held talks with Saudi Arabia. Further, they also have economic interests, trade relations and infrastructure development behind the deal.

Secondly, China believes in soft power, they continuously explore markets, invest in various countries and connect as well control the trade routes. So, these goals will only be achieved through influence, peace and good relations with neighbouring countries. Hence, this deal reflects the success of China.

Thirdly, This accord also shows the changing security landscape and multi-polarity of the world. Traditionally, Saudi Arabia has been dependent on the USA for its security needs. But the changing dynamics of the world in terms of polarity from uni- to multi-polarity compelled it to engage all the players like China, and Russia as well, and it seems a rational and balanced foreign policy of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Besides the economic-political gains, this agreement will also cause a sigh of relief to be breathed by small states of the Middle East. Syria, Lebanon, and Yaman are the battlefields for both Middle Eastern powers and global powers, so a de-escalation of tension will bring peace to the whole region. So, these states will focus on human and infrastructure development.

In devising a foreign policy, Pakistan also has a balancing dilemma between the two countries. On one hand economic compulsion draws Pakistan closer to Saudi Arabia; on the other hand, we need a peaceful bilateral relationship with Iran because of a shared border and sociocultural associations. However, after this deal, Islamabad will feel at ease in establishing bilateral ties. Although, Pakistan has always tried to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh

