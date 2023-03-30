Imran unmoved by formation of new SC bench in polls delay case

Says it makes no difference, whether a larger or full bench conducts hearing

Says 90-day Constitutional provision on holding of polls inviolable

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreke-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apparently distanced his party from the ruling coalition’s demand to constitute a full court bench on the Punjab elections delay case, saying “it makes no difference, whether a larger or full bench conducts hearing”.

In a tweet from his official handle, the former prime minister said that whether a five-member or full court bench heard his petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), “it makes no difference to us [because] all we want to know is if elections will be held within the 90 days’ constitutional provision”.

The PTI chief said he had consulted his top legal experts before dissolving provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “..All of whom were absolutely clear that the 90-day Constitutional provision on holding of elections was inviolable. Now Imported Govt of crooks, their handlers & a compromised ECP are making a complete mockery of Constitution,” he added.

Imran Khan said the PDM government and its alleged handlers are “threatening the very foundation of Pakistan…by cherry-picking which articles of Constitution they will abide by”.

“So petrified are they of elections & so desperate to whitewash their convicted ldrs [leaders] that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution & any semblance of Rule of Law,” the PTI chief said.

Imran’s statement comes hours after the Supreme Court’s five-member bench hearing PTI’s plea challenging the ECP’s decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls was dissolved.

A member of the bench, Justice Aminuddin Khan, recused himself from hearing the petition on account of yesterday’s order wherein it was held that the hearing of all cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution be postponed until amendments in Supreme Court Rules, 1980, regarding the discretionary power of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form special benches.

Now, a four-member bench excluding Justice Aminuddin will take up the PTI’s petition on Friday at 11.30am.