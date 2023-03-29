NATIONAL

CS inspects arrangements for free flour distribution in different cities

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Secretary on Wednesday visited Gujranwala, Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin and reviewed the arrangements at the points set up for provision of free flour to deserving people under the Ramzan Package.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that distribution of free flour under the Ramzan package is a big initiative of the government. He directed the officers to make special arrangements to maintain discipline at the flour points and complete the process of flour distribution in minimum possible time to avoid rush. He appealed to the citizen to cooperate with the district administration. He also issued orders to increase the number of flour distribution staff at the trucking points.

The Chief Secretary said that flour is being provided to the citizens at the centers with respect, adding that special attention should be paid to the convenience of the elderly. He said that distribution of free flour would continue for the whole month of Ramzan, and people could easily get three bags of flour anytime during this period. He said that one lac and 30 thousand bags of flour were distributed among the deserving people in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday. He mentioned that there would be no compromise on the quality and weight of flour.

The Chief Secretary also inspected an under-construction road from Mandi Bahauddin to Sara-e-Alamgir. He said that the development schemes should be completed within the time frame and the quality and speed of construction work should be improved.

 

