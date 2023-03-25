Man kills mother, brothers, other over property dispute

PAKPATTAN: A man killed seven members of his family, including mother, two brothers, sister-in-law, two minor nephews and a niece over property dispute here in the suburbs of Pakpattan in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Bari Rakh village of Pakpattan where the man, aided by his friends, forced entry into his brother’s house at Sehari time where he killed his mother, two brothersm, a sister-in-law and their three children including a minor girl.

The deceased include mother, brother – Sherbaz and Iftikhar, his wife, their two sons and a daughter. Upon getting information about the shocking incident, a heavy contingent of police along with a forensic team reached the crime scene. The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the grisly murder of seven people and sought a report from the Sahiwal RPO about the incident.

The IGP also ordered the Pakpattan DPO to constitute a special team to arrest the culprits. He said the culprits must be brought to justice and punished.