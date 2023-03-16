Transgender bill: top religious body says ‘self-perceived identity’ is un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr Qibla Ayaz, announced the council has concluded that the concept of “self-perceived identity” is un-Islamic after conducting a detailed review of the Transgender Persons (Rights of Protection) Rules.

The rules were formulated as an extension of the Transgender Act, but the council found several provisions and clauses to be incompatible with Sharia.

Dr Ayaz noted the council was concerned about the social and legal issues faced by intersex and transgender individuals, and that the protection of their fundamental human rights must be guaranteed.

In addition to members of the CII and other religious leaders, representatives of the transgender community, doctors, legal and social experts, civil society organizations, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the Ministry of Human Rights attended the meeting to discuss all aspects of the issues concerning the intersex and transgender community.

Furthermore, the CII passed a resolution in honour of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, commending the UN’s decision to commemorate the day on March 15 annually.

The council expressed hope that sustained, integrated, and comprehensive measures would yield favourable results in this context.

The CII noted that some elements in the West and other countries were plotting to create an atmosphere of fear and animosity toward Islam and Muslims, posing a significant threat to global peace.