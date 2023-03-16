Journalist’s alleged harassment: IHC seeks comments from FIA, police

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a petition regarding the alleged harassment of journalist Siddique Jaan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the said journalist who appeared before the court with his lawyer. The representatives of journalists’ bodies also attended the proceeding.

The lawyer adopted the stance that there was a risk of the arrest of his client by the police or FIA. The journalist had surrendered before the court, he said and prayed to the court to seek details of cases against him.

The court also clubbed the petition with identical cases of other journalists while serving notices to the respondents. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Meanwhile, a local court extended the interim bail of PTI’s leader Shandana Gulzar till March 29, in a case of inciting the public against state institutions.

The bail was extended due to the leave of the relevant judge of the district and session court. Shandana Gulzar appeared before the court along with her lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat.

The capital police had registered a case against the PTI’s lawyer regarding the aforesaid crime. However, she was granted interim bail by the court.