Kaira denies seat adjustment decision with PML-N in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has not made any decision regarding seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Speaking to a news station, Kaira emphasized that it is too early to make such a decision.

He also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, claiming that selling gifts received as head of government from the Toshakhana was not a crime, but selling them and not disclosing the earned income in his income statement amounted to “tax evasion”.

He further alleged that Khan had failed to disclose the proceeds from the sale of Toshakhana gifts in his wealth declaration submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is a violation of the law.

Regarding the potential arrest of Khan, Kaira said the matter would be handled in accordance with the court’s orders.