Ahsan launches citizen’s guide to prevent gender based violence

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday launched Citizen’s Guide to Prevent Gender Based Violence (GBV) under gender unit in ministry of planning to mark the International Women’s Day.

If Pakistan is to be put on the path of rapid development, then we have to connect 100% of the population with the development process of the country, said the Minister while addressing to the participants.

The Planning Minister has launched several projects for women under its development budget, said a press release issued here.

A gender unit is established in the Ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed with a gender perspective as well.

The Minister highlighted that 50% of scholarship programs offered by the Government, are reserved for women.

Speaking to women at the opening ceremony of Citizen Guide, Ahsan said that almost half of the Young Development Fellows YDFs Program initiated under the Ministry of Planning are girls who have run the best campaign against gender discrimination in universities across Pakistan.

He mentioned that the campaign against GBV by YDFs aimed to create awareness among female students on how they can protect themselves against any form of violence. Similarly, Citizen Guide will also be helpful for women in this regard.

The Minister further highlighted that Govt is going to start an Internship program soon in which equal opportunities will be provided to women and fresh graduate female students.

Similarly, the government is also starting an InnovationFund program, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provided funds to run their business so that they can become role models for other women.