Four robbery suspects caught after two shootouts

KASUR: Four robbery suspects were arrested in injured condition after separate shootout with Mustafabad and Khudian police.

According to two robbery suspects suffered injuries after exchange of fire with Mustafabad Police near Vehgal village while six of their accomplices allegedly managed to escape. The police said eight bandits snatched a motorcycle, a cellphone and cash from Muhammad Imran who made a call at emergency 15.

Responding to the call, police reached the spot and chased the suspects. However sighting the police, the robbers opened fire, which was retaliated. After a brief exchange of fire, the suspects fled, leaving two of their accomplices injured. The injured were later identified as Abdul Hameed and Asif. Police claimed to have recovered the snatched motorcycle, illegal weapons and booty from the injured suspects. The police shifted them to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The police claimed the outlaws were wanted in over a dozen cases of robbery and bike lifting. In the other incident, the Khudian Police arrested two robbery suspects following a shootout near Canal Colony.

The police claimed three suspects were signaled to stop at a picket near the Khudian Police Station. The suspects, however, tried to escape but the police chased them. After an exchange of firing, two suspects surrendered while their accomplice managed to escape. Police detained them and started investigations.

Police identified the suspects as Muhammad Akram, a resident of Depalpur and Usman Zaki, resident of Mandi Ahmedabad, saying that they were wanted by Kasur police in several cases of robbery and theft. Separately, two robbers snatched a motorcycle, cash and cellphone from one Adeel Ali outside a private hospital.

Whereas, gang of seven robbers deprived scores of factory workers of cash and valuables in the limits of Sara-i-Mughal Police. The robbers intercepted the bus of a factory on Head Baloki Road and took away cash, cellphones and other valuables from the workers at gunpoint. Police have launched investigation into the incident.