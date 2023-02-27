VC of private schools federation shot dead outside home

KARACHI: Vice Chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza was gunned down ‘apparently’ in a targeted killing incident at the doorstep of his house here on Sunday.

According to police, the unfortunate incident took place in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi. Police said that Khalid Raza was targeted by the unidentified armed men at the doorstep of his house.

The police pointed out that the attackers did not take belongings after killing Raza, adding that Raza was an office-bearer of a private schools’ association. Moreover, he was the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

Following the incident, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori contacted the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and sought a report on Raza’s killing. He ordered the AIG Karachi to investigate the incident in all aspects.