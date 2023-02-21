Elections to heads of newly-elected AJK Local Bodies on March 02

MIRPUR (AJK): Elections to the heads of the newly-elected local bodies in Azad Jammu Kashmir – including Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors, will be held on March 02, this year, Azad Jammu Kashmir Elections Commission said announcing the elections schedule on Tuesday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by rule 6 of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Method of Elections for office of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor Local Governments Rules – 2022, the Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission Election Commission is pleased to hold and conduct the elections of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor in local councils of the Local government and calls upon the directly and indirectly elected members of the local councils to elected local leadership from amongst the directly elected members of the concerned local council as per the announced schedule of the election activities”, AJK Elections Commission sources told APP here on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, nomination papers could be filed before the concerned Returning Officer before February 25, 2023.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers by the concerned Returning Officers would be held the same day – February 25, 2023 during 12.00 noon to 01.00 p.m.

Returning Officer will make public the list of the validly nominated candidates on same day – February 25, 2023 soon after completion of the scrutiny process.

Last date for filing of appeals before the Appellate Tribunal against rejection of the nomination papers will be on February 25, 2023 till 4.00 p.m.

Hearing and decisions of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal concerned will be held on February 27, 2023 till 03.00 p.m.

The candidature could be withdrawn by the last date of February 28, 2023 till 02.00 p.m.

List of the contesting candidates will be made public the same date of February 28, 2023 soon after withdrawal of the nomination papers.

Polling will be held on March 02, 2023 from 10.00 a.m to 02.00 p.m.