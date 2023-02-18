New Zealand emerge from stragglers to keep dream alive

CAPE TOWN: New Zealand went into the eighth day of the Women’s T20 World Cup with virtually no hope of reaching the semi-finals.

By the end of the day, they had a slight chance of progressing, although it will require something close to a cricketing miracle.

The White Ferns, inspired by veteran Suzie Bates, trounced Bangladesh by 71 runs at Newlands in Cape Town.

Captain Sophie Devine admitted that with her side still fourth in the group, reaching the semi-finals was a long shot.

But she said they would seek to repeat Friday’s dominance when they play their final group match against Sri Lanka in Paarl on Monday.

Friday’s double-header featured four teams who had yet to earn a point in the tournament.

West Indies also notched their first win, beating Ireland by six wickets with a ball to spare, but remain distant outsiders.

Bangladesh and Ireland are both eliminated with one group game still to play.

Bates hit 81 not out in a New Zealand total of 189 for three -– the highest of the tournament. Bangladesh replied with 118 for eight.

“That’s the way we want to play our cricket,” said Devine. “I’m really proud of this group but we’ve got a big game to go.”

New Zealand lost their first two matches by big margins. They were bowled out for 76 by Australia and 67 by South Africa –- the lowest totals of the tournament.

They still have a considerable net run rate deficit and their prospects remain slim.

They will need Australia to defeat South Africa by a heavy margin in Gqeberha on Saturday and then New Zealand will need a big win against Sri Lanka.

Even then South Africa will have an opportunity against Bangladesh on Monday to make sure they remain above the White Ferns.

‘Gutted’

Bates, who became the first woman from any country to reach 1000 runs in T20 World Cups, said the New Zealand players were “absolutely gutted” after their first two matches.

She said there had been “tears” and “a good look at ourselves” but the players came out on Friday with clear plans after two good days of training.

“We talked about how we wanted to play and we talked about hitting hard and straight down the ground. What pleased me most was that we stuck to exactly what we talked about.”

Bates and former South Africa batter Bernardine Bezuidenhout (44) laid the foundation for New Zealand with a first-wicket stand of 77 in 8.4 overs, while Maddy Green thrashed an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls to help Bates add 73 in the last seven overs.

Bates scored her runs off 61 balls and hit seven fours and a six.

In the other group, West Indies ended a streak of 15 consecutive losses in T20 internationals.

Captain Hayley Matthews made 66 not out and closed out a tense match by hitting Irish captain Laura Delany over cover for four off the fifth ball of the final over.

Matthews admitted the pressure of losing many matches had affected her team.

“We’ve lost a lot of games in a row so get that first win on the board was really, really good,” she said.

West Indies are also fourth in their group with little realistic hope of reaching the semi-finals.