Govt wants to entangle opponents in fake cases: Elahi

LAHORE: Reacting to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement on alleged audio leak, former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi said that the government wanted to jail its opponents in fake cases, saying “there is nothing wrong in the audio conversation.”

He asserted that his conversation with the lawyer about Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s case was being twisted. “Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been missing for 10 days and his wife has appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) for his recovery”, he said, and slammed Rana Sanaullah saying that the government is trying to declare people guilty for approaching the court via lawyers.

The former CM alleged that the ruling PML-N was running an organised campaign to malign the judiciary. “We have always respected the judiciary and the courts are currently the centre of hope for the nation.”

The PML-Q leader said that the government was using all tactics of political vengeance and trying to jail its opponents in fake cases.

Meanwhile, NAB has summoned (PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi on February 20. The NAB issued a call-up notice to Moonis Elahi for February 20, citing probe into irregularities in the transfers and contracts of the Punjab Communication and Works Department.

According to the call-up notice, the politician was summoned by the NAB in a case related to the principal secretary of the former Punjab chief minister.

The notice stated that kickbacks had been received in the tenders of the highways division. It added that Moonis will be questioned for the alleged irregularities.

In another development today, an accountability court (AC) barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in assets beyond income case.