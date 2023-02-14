World

CPI protesters burn Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

By Agencies

AMRITSAR: Activists of the Communist Party of India burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest, called by the party against the anti-people aspects in the budget.

According to Kashmir Media Service, after taking out a protest march in the Chheharta area of Punjab, the protesters burnt the effigy. Earlier, activists of the CPI gathered at Ekta Bhavan in Chheharta.

In his address, CPI leader Amarjit Singh Asal condemned the “anti-people” aspects of the Budget. He said important issues such as employment, health, education and inflation were not being paid much attention. Significant issues such as social security of workers and employees, pension and minimum wages etc. did not find mention in the budget.

Another CPI leader Vijay Kumar said there was no plan to promote industry in the budget. He said that only the interest of the corporate sector people has been kept in mind.

