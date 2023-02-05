ISPR says no amount of atrocities can suppress spirit of Kashmiris for freedom

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army pays tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir saying no amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

ISPR DG Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry released the message of the leadership of Armed Forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day on the Twitter handle.

He wrote: “CJCSC, Services Chiefs & AFs of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions & aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of HRV / atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom.”