NATIONAL

ISPR says no amount of atrocities can suppress spirit of Kashmiris for freedom

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army pays tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir saying no amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

ISPR DG Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry released the message of the leadership of Armed Forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day on the Twitter handle.

He wrote: “CJCSC, Services Chiefs & AFs of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions & aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of HRV / atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom.”

Previous article
Italian delegation discuss collaboration in agri, environment sectors with CM Naqvi
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Lahore Gymkhana wins Lahore Interclub Golf Tournament

LAHORE: The annual Lahore Interclub Golf Tournament concluded on Sunday, with Lahore Gymkhana winning the coveted team championship. This is their fourth win since the...

9 killed, 1,092 injured in 1,053 accidents in Punjab

Teachers demand furniture, gazetted TEO and end of transfers

Multan getting ready to host PSL 8 opening ceremony

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.