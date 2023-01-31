Joint parliament session urged to discuss counter-terrorism policy

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Senate on Tuesday suggested that counter-terrorism policy be discussed in a joint session of the parliament scheduled to be held on February 8.

The Senate, which resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair, held a detailed discussion on recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

Participating in the debate, Raza Rabbani of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) strongly condemned the suicide blast that took place in the mosque of Peshawar yesterday.

He said the CT policy should be discussed in the February 8 session.

He appealed to the political parties to hold national dialogue inside the parliament and evolve consensus on important matters. Senator Saifullah Abro said efforts should be made to avert Peshawar-like incidents in future.

He said there should not be political point scoring on security incidents.