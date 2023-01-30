NATIONAL

Rupee extends losses against dollar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 6.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 269.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 262.60.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 268 and Rs 270.5 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 7.11 and closed at Rs 292.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs. 2.07, whereas an increase of Rs. 8.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 333.81 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 324.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by Rs Rs 1.87 and Rs 1.91 paisa to close at Rs 71.82 and Rs 73.40 respectively.

Previous article
Local PTI leader, his nephew killed in Lahore
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Petition filed in LHC against contesting elections on multiple seats

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has removed objection over a petition, against contesting election in multiple constituencies. Registrar Office of the high court had...

LHC seeks reply from govt, Governor in PTI petition seeking election date

LHC moved against rise in petrol prices

Mazari urges CJP to take suo moto on abuse of State power, says Fawad didn’t commit sedition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.