KP students’ anxiety

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had changed the schedule of annual summer and winter vacations in academic institutions during the active phase of Covid pandemic which was understandable at the time, but now there is need to revisit the matter.

Continuing with the decision, which was taken under specific circumstances for specific reasons, may have a devastating effect on the mental health of students.

Those who are day scholars may not have to face much of an issue, but those living in hostels are suffering because the vacations have either been abolished or severely curtailed.

Most such students had been waiting for the vacations and planning to meet their families, but they are in despair as they cannot do that due to the decision of some officials who had no idea of the repercussions of such a move. Many of the students in hostels are living under stress that may lead to burnout.

The provincial government should reconsider its decision which will be greatly appreciated by a large number of students who would be able to spend time with their families after which they would be able to resume their studies with a mind totally refreshed.

ANAS TARIQ

KURRAM

