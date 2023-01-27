After KP, 11-member Punjab’s interim cabinet sworn in

LAHORE: The 11-member interim cabinet of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi took oath of their offices here on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the caretaker cabinet members. They included health expert Dr Javed Akram, former bureaucrat Nasim Sadiq, senior journalist Amir Mir, cricketer Wahab Riaz as Sports Minister, Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Ibrahim Murad, Tamkinat Karim, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, and Syed Azfar Ali Nasir.

After the caretaker ministers took the oath of office, interim Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi felicitated them.

Talking about the newly-formed caretaker setup, the chief minister said the Punjab caretaker administration was absolutely apolitical and unbiased, saying working on a one point agenda of ensuring free, fair and transparent election.

Speaking about the polls in Punjab, Mr Naqvi pledged that the elections will take place in a peaceful environment in fair and free manner.

Earlier today, the members of the newly-formed cabinet of caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Azam Khan took oath amid concerns expressed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the 12 ministers and three advisers at a ceremony which was attended by the chief minister and other officials.

The 15-member cabinet comprises former IG Masood Shah, retired Justice Irshad Qaiser, Barrister Saawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Shafiullah Khan, Haji Ghafran, Khushdil Khan, Taj Mohammad Afridi, Shahid Khattak, Mohammad Ali Shah, Adnan Jalil, Abdul Haleem Qasuria, Fazal Elahi and Manzoor Khan Afridi.