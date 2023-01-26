Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing practical engagement with Afghanistan to ensure stability and peace in the war-torn country, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

The two governments also expressed their commitment to joint efforts to solve issues related to regional security, said the ministry in a statement.

The statement came after a meeting between Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar here Wednesday.

The two diplomats agreed to remain actively engaged to promote peace, stability and economic development in the region for the welfare of the people.

Underscoring that a peaceful neighbourhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, Khar stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between central and south Asia, is central to achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with other regional countries to achieve the goals.

He urged the international community to extend assistance and support in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan’s prosperity and development.