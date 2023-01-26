NATIONAL

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to peace in Afghanistan

By Staff Report
Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's foreign minister, speaks during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing practical engagement with Afghanistan to ensure stability and peace in the war-torn country, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

The two governments also expressed their commitment to joint efforts to solve issues related to regional security, said the ministry in a statement.

The statement came after a meeting between Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar here Wednesday.

The two diplomats agreed to remain actively engaged to promote peace, stability and economic development in the region for the welfare of the people.

Underscoring that a peaceful neighbourhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, Khar stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between central and south Asia, is central to achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with other regional countries to achieve the goals.

He urged the international community to extend assistance and support in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan’s prosperity and development.

Previous article
Court orders government to remove online defamatory content against actors
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Top UN female diplomat urges Muslim nations to remind Taliban of...

NEW YORK: The UN’s deputy secretary-general called on Muslim nations Wednesday to remind Afghanistan's de facto authorities, the Taliban, that women have rights in...

Turkish ship carrying relief goods for flood victims arrives

‘Things aren’t working’: Milan’s title defence crumbling as Napoli host rivals Roma

‘Long march’ helps India’s Rahul Gandhi shed playboy image

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.