Punjab Finance Dept halts Rs180b funds released by Pervaiz Elahi’s govt

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Finance Department has halted the 180 billion rupees fund released on directives of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said that the finance department has halted the development funds of ex-chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, members of the provincial assembly, provincial ministers and former CM’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Meanwhile, the funds released by Pervaiz Elahi for preferred areas including Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin have also been halted and development schemes underway in those areas have also been stopped.

Punjab Finance Department has also directed to stop the funds of districts of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, principal secretary to former chief minister.