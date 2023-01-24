Project launched for evaluation of placer gold deposits in Indus River

ATTOCK: The Punjab Mines and Minerals Department, in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Pakistan, on Tuesday launched a project for possible evaluation of placer gold deposits in the Indus River in District Attock .

Additional Secretary Mines and Minerals department Punjab Captain (Retd) Waqas Rasheed along with officials of the Geological Survey of Pakistan and Punjab Mines and Minerals department visited the site of the project in River Indus at Attock Kurd.

Talking to media persons, Waqas Rasheed said that the evaluation project would be completed at a cost of Rs 48.2 million – a detailed report of which would be completed by June 2023.

He said that the assessment project was being implemented with the help of drone technology, geology survey, induced polarization and sampling.

He said through further drilling, sampling of underground material would be done in the promising area as a result of the survey. “The Punjab province is very rich in minerals and each district has some distinctive wealth in its geological structures and topography,” he added.

Rasheed said Punjab was rich in natural resources but there was a dire need of search and exploration. “However, development and prosperity depend on the proper use of these resources with wisdom and intelligence.”

“The government is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion and development of exploration and mining of minerals in the province of Punjab,” he said.