IHC adjourns appeals regarding LG polls till Jan 26

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 26, on intra court appeals with regard to the local body elections in federal capital.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the decision of single member bench. Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal, petitioner’s counsel Ali Nawaz Awan and others appeared before the court.

The chief justice remarked that the court of hearing only urgent cases, adding that the main cause list had been canceled as he was not feeling well.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked the respondents to exchange the documents with themselves and the court would fix the case for next week. The court also accepted the miscellaneous application of the federation for submission of more documents.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 26. The single member bench had ordered the ECP to conduct elections on December 31, while setting aside notification for postponing the polls.

