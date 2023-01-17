Summary for KP parliament dissolution to be sent to governor before midnight

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced it will dissolve the provincial parliament and send a summary to Ghulam Ali, the governor, for approval before midnight on Tuesday.

This decision comes days after the Punjab Assembly was dissolved over the weekend, with the governor, Baligh ur-Rehman, excusing himself from the process.

The move to dissolve the legislature was made after an online meeting between party chairman Imran Khan, the provincial cabinet, and former KP governor Shah Farman at the Chief Minister’s House.

In a statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan thanked the government and opposition lawmakers, as well as members of the civil service, for their service over the past four years.

He also expressed confidence that his party will establish a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming general elections, which must be held by October.

Furthermore, the chief minister stated there was instability in the country due to “imported” rulers, a reference to the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the Centre, and that getting rid of the corrupt gang had become inevitable. He also thanked the public of KP for posing their trust in him.

On the other hand, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif attending an important party meeting via video link from London had directed its leaders and workers to start preparing for elections in Punjab and pledged that the central government would not be “blackmailed” by the PTI chief’s demand to hold snap elections in the country.

The former prime minister has been demanding general elections since he was ousted in April after losing a contentious parliamentary vote of confidence marred by allegations of military involvement. He has also led nationwide protests against his successor, Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz has repeatedly rejected Khan’s demands, saying elections will be held as scheduled later this year.

According to a party insider, the elder Sharif, too, has been categorical about the former prime minister’s demand. “Nawaz had said come what may, we will not be blackmailed by Khan’s demand. The general elections will be held on time,” he said.

— With input from Reuters