Fog clears, motorways re-open for travel

By Staff Report
KPT Interchange flyover traffic intersection taken from drone, Karachi, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have declared all motorways under their jurisdiction safe for travel after several days of poor visibility due to dense fog.

An official from NHMP told APP that the fog had caused multiple road closures and delays, but now clear weather was providing clear and unobstructed views for drivers.

He stated that various sections of the Motorway including M-1, M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5, M-11, M-14, and Sawat Expressway are now open for traffic.

The poor visibility had resulted in multiple accidents and congestions on the roads, causing inconvenience to the commuters. But now with clear weather, drivers can expect smooth and uninterrupted journeys on their routes, he said.

However, the official advised that motorists should still be cautious in areas where construction and maintenance work is ongoing. He also reminded motorists to drive safely and obey posted speed limits, and urged drivers to be alert and cautious while driving to avoid accidents.

Frontier Corps troop abducted in South Waziristan found dead
Staff Report
Staff Report

