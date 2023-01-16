NATIONAL

Frontier Corps troop abducted in South Waziristan found dead

By Staff Report
A policeman (R) and army soldiers (L) stand guard along a road in Bannu on December 21, 2022, a day after the seize of a Pakistan police station ended. - All 33 suspected militant prisoners who seized a Pakistan police station over the weekend were killed and their hostages freed in a clearance operation by special forces on December 20, 2022, the defence minister said. (Photo by Karim ULLAH / AFP) (Photo by KARIM ULLAH/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident, the body of a Frontier Corps soldier abducted from his hometown in Shaktoi village, South Waziristan, was found riddled with bullets on Monday.

Naik Muhammad Mehsud had been on leave when he was abducted on January 6, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

The police have begun an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous crime.

Pakistan’s tribal areas have long been home to militancy, and violence against civilians and military personnel has been on the rise in recent months following the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against security forces in the mountainous region, highlighting the need for increased security measures and a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Staff Report
Staff Report

