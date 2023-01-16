Frontier Corps troop abducted in South Waziristan found dead

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident, the body of a Frontier Corps soldier abducted from his hometown in Shaktoi village, South Waziristan, was found riddled with bullets on Monday.

Naik Muhammad Mehsud had been on leave when he was abducted on January 6, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

The police have begun an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous crime.

Pakistan’s tribal areas have long been home to militancy, and violence against civilians and military personnel has been on the rise in recent months following the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against security forces in the mountainous region, highlighting the need for increased security measures and a resolution to the ongoing conflict.