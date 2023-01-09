World

Turkiye voices solidarity with Brazil’s Lula after protesters storm government buildings

By Agencies
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a press conference in which he announced the names of the ministers who will comprise his cabinet at the transitional government building in Brasilia on December 29, 2022. - Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appointed this Thursday the environmentalist Marina Silva as Minister of Environment, and the indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara at the head of the unprecedented portfolio of Original Peoples, completing his cabinet three days before beginning his third presidential term in Brazil. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

ANKARA: Türkiye on Monday voiced solidarity with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

“We condemn the acts of violence against the Government led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Congress and the Constitutional Court in Brazil,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Expressing solidarity with the government of President Lula da Silva and the Brazilian people in the face of acts of violence, the ministry said: “It is important to respect the results of elections and the democratic processes that reflect the will of the people in the country.”

On Sunday, hundreds of supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building while shouting slogans and demanding intervention by the army. They broke through a police barrier and entered the Congress building.

Bolsonaro supporters also managed to invade and ransack the Planalto Palace, or President’s office, and the Supreme Federal Court, according to Brazil news portal G1. Lula was sworn in for a third term as Brazil’s president in the capital Brasilia on Jan. 1. On Oct. 30, 2022, he beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight race, garnering 50.9% of the vote compared with Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court.

