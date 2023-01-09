Munir meets Saudi crown prince to discuss ties

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Gen. Syed Asim Munir, the new army chief of Pakistan, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia met early Monday to “discuss bilateral relations” between the two nations, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The general began his first week-long trip to the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as Pakistan, struggling with the impact of soaring inflation and dwindling forex reserves which have plunged to a multi-decade low, looks to help shore up alliances with oil-rich sheikhdoms.

According to SPA, Salman welcomed the army chief at the winter camp in Al-Ula, an ancient Arabic oasis city located in Medina, earlier in the day.

“During the reception, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern,” the agency reported.

#PICTURES: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives the Chief of Army Staff of #Pakistan Lt. Gen. Asim Munir in #AlUla pic.twitter.com/lC0V7LCAYz — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) January 9, 2023

The reception was attended by also Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the kingdom’s defence minister, and Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the national security adviser, it added. Ameer Khurram, Pakistan’s ambassador in Riyadh, and other officials were also present.

Gen. Munir will now travel to the UAE to interact with its top civilian and military leadership.

Pakistan’s economy has crumbled alongside a simmering political crisis, with the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades-high levels, but devastating floods and a global energy crisis have piled on further pressure.

The latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan for the week ending December 30 show the country has half the foreign exchange reserves it held a year ago.

Servicing foreign debt and paying for crucial commodities such as medicine, food and energy are among the chief concerns.

Thousands of shipping containers are held up at a Karachi port because banks have been unable to guarantee foreign exchange payments. The cargo includes perishable foodstuffs and medical equipment worth tens of millions of dollars.

Pakistan often looks for financial rescue from allies including China and Saudi Arabia, but analysts say the two countries are holding off until Pakistan gets the International Monetary Fund’s green light.

— With input from AFP