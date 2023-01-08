NATIONAL

Punjab minister hints at legal action against ECP over union councils delimitation

By Staff Report
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Fayaz ul-Hasan Chohan, spokesperson of the chief minister, said the Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) party will initiate legal proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the “lopsided” delimitation of union councils in the province.

In a tweet, Chohan said he rejected the notification and said the notification announcing the delimitation was an attempt to impose the tribunal’s decision on the government “without public opinion.”

The decision was taken in bad faith and the commission is taking such measures to benefit a certain political party, he said, referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He further said such decisions were tantamount to robbing the people of their right to vote. The agency is more petrified of the election than the federal government.

His tweet came a day after the chief minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, comprehensively reviewed the notification and rejected it “for being lopsided”.

He also said a legal and constitutional course of action would be adopted to contest the notification as it did not fulfil legal requirements.

Elahi said the one-sided notification was an attempt to bulldoze public opinion. He said local people and administration were not taken on board with regard to consultations and decisions leading to the delimitation of union councils.

