PM reiterates resolve to overcome current challenges in new year

2022 was yet another tough year for Pakistan. The worst flooding in history aggravated our economic challenges. My resolve for the New Year is to use my energy & time to get people out of difficulties, rehabilitate flood victims & put Pakistan on the path to growth & stability. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 1, 2023

To the resilient Pakistani nation In 2022, the one-third of Pakistan paid the heavy price due to climate change and for no fault of theirs. Together we will bounce back as a nation, انشاءاللّہ pic.twitter.com/CEXMTILTwZ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 1, 2023

MPAs call on PM

Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhary Ashraf Ali Ansari and Malik Ghulam Qasim Hunjra separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meetings, the political situation in Punjab province was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.