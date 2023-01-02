NATIONAL

PM reiterates resolve to overcome current challenges in new year

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated that in the New Year, he would use his energy and time to get the people out of difficulties, rehabilitate flood victims and put Pakistan on the path to growth and stability.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister, observed that 2022 was yet another tough year for Pakistan. The worst flooding in history aggravated the economic challenges.

In another related tweet, the prime minister gave a message to the resilient Pakistani nation by saying that together they would bounce back.

In 2022, he said, the one-third of Pakistan paid the heavy price due to climate change and for no fault of theirs.

“To the resilient Pakistani nation. In 2022, the one-third of Pakistan paid the heavy price due to climate change and for no fault of theirs. Together we will bounce back as a nation,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

MPAs call on PM

Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhary Ashraf Ali Ansari and Malik Ghulam Qasim Hunjra separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meetings, the political situation in Punjab province was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

 

