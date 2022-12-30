NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkish FMs resolve to work together for regional peace, prosperity

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral and regional matters.

Both the leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peaceful and stable Afghanistan and for regional peace and prosperity.

Foreign minister Bilawal appreciated the Turkish solidarity for the flood affected people of Pakistan and continued support for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people and building a climate resistant Pakistan.

“Pleased to have telephonic conversation with FM Mevlüt Çavusoglu today. Appreciated Turkiye’s solidarity for flood affectees & continued support for rehabilitation & climate resistant Pakistan. Reiterated commitment to work together for peaceful & stable Afghanistan for regional peace and prosperity,” Foreign Minister Bilawal wrote on Twitter.

Previous article
The tapes that came at a convenient time
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

The economy and a technocrats’ government

There is no denying that the economy is in very bad shape. A telling sign is that, leave alone talking up the rupee, Finance...

The feel-good factor

CNICs and security

Rehabilitation of flood-hit population a huge challenge for Pakistan: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.