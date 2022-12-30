Pakistan, Turkish FMs resolve to work together for regional peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral and regional matters.

Both the leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peaceful and stable Afghanistan and for regional peace and prosperity.

Foreign minister Bilawal appreciated the Turkish solidarity for the flood affected people of Pakistan and continued support for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people and building a climate resistant Pakistan.

“Pleased to have telephonic conversation with FM Mevlüt Çavusoglu today. Appreciated Turkiye’s solidarity for flood affectees & continued support for rehabilitation & climate resistant Pakistan. Reiterated commitment to work together for peaceful & stable Afghanistan for regional peace and prosperity,” Foreign Minister Bilawal wrote on Twitter.