Efforts afoot to unify MQM factions to isolate PTI in Karachi

KARACHI: The possibility of the MQM’s various factions coming together has increased after the party’s Rabita (coordination) Committee expressed its support for former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Dr Farooq Sattar’s decision to rejoin the party.

The Sindh Governor’s House is now the focal point of political activities. Governor Kamran Tessori of the MQM-P is playing a crucial role in this situation.

On behalf of the coordination committee, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui now officially has the power to make decisions.

Sources said all of members of the party’s coordination committee in Karachi received orders to report to the Governor’s House on Wednesday night.

More than 30 members of the committee, including Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Qadir Khanzada, participated in the huddle in the presence of the governor.

During the 3.5-hour meeting, the sources said all members of the coordination committee were asked for their thoughts on the PSP as well as Sattar rejoining the party.

All committee members present described it as a wise move and welcomed it.

The members’ position was that anyone who wished to join the MQM should be accepted, per the party’s constitution and laws.

After a discussion, the coordination committee unanimously decided to entrust Siddiqui with making the decision to unite the MQM, PSP, and Sattar.

According to the sources, a few coordination committee members, including Federal Minister Aminul Haque, Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan, and Iqbal Muqaddam, were not present at the meeting, and their opinions were sought over the phone.

The sources added that these members also supported the joint decision.

Tessori is playing a key role in bringing about the merger of the MQM factions.

Before the meeting, he had already contacted Sattar and PSP’s Kamal and Anis KaimKhani.

At a full quorum meeting to unify the factions, the MQM formally took all the members of the coordination committee into confidence for the first time – a development that was being hailed as a significant breakthrough.

A joint news conference will likely be held at the Governor’s House after several issues are settled to bring all the factions together, including the announcements about Sattar, and PSP’s Kamal, KaimKhani as well as their colleagues joining the MQM.

The sources indicated that the situation might still need another 10 to 15 days to be resolved.

MQM sources said throughout the meeting at the Governor’s House, each member’s opinion was solicited, and those who were not there, were also approached for reaching a consensus.

Expressing confidence in Siddiqui’s leadership, the MQM sources said there could be no questions raised over the reputation of the party’s convener.

The PSP too has also scheduled a significant gathering at Pakistan House, to which representatives from all fields had been invited.

According to the sources, the PSP leadership would make a significant decision after consulting with its officials and activists. The coming days will see the making of these important decisions.