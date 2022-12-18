Babar Azam stayed off field for an hour in protest

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn’t come to the field on the morning of Day two of the Karachi Test against England.

According to details, Babar Azam protested as he was angry at being stopped by the security personnel while going out for dinner last night.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took over the leadership. PCB kept silent on the matter and stated Babar didn’t come to the field because he isn’t feeling well.

According to the details, Pakistani cricketers planned to have dinner at a restaurant in Clifton on Saturday night. According to the procedure, they should have informed the security authorities in advance, but this was not done.

When the players sat in the cars, they were stopped by the policemen. On this occasion, Babar Azam had a bitter conversation with an officer, he asked the higher authorities to permit the players, the players got fed up and went back to their rooms.

The following day, the team reached the ground as per the schedule, but before the second day of the Karachi Test, when everyone gathered in the field, Babar Azam was not included in them. The team went for fielding under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan.

The substitute player performed the duties in place of Babar. It was told in the TV commentary that Babar was not feeling well, so he did not come to the field. The captain was put out and sent for fielding, during which he remained out for about an hour.

Right now, since there is a storm of changes in the PCB itself, the possibility of any disciplinary action against Babar Azam seems less likely, when this correspondent contacted the Director Media PCB Sami ul Hasan Burney, he did not consider it appropriate to give any answer.