Nation remembers APS martyrs on 8th anniversary amid tears, prayers

PESHAWAR: The 8th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred was observed on Friday.

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were martyred and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School Peshawar.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

A number of activities and functions are being held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

In his tweets on Friday on the occasion of 8th anniversary of Army Public School tragedy, he said this day gives a message to the whole world that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

He said our struggle is continuing and it will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace. Shehbaz Sharif said the 16th December reminds the entire nation of the pain and agony of the terrorist act that took place in Army Public School, Peshawar. Even after several years, this pain has not been forgotten.

The Prime Minister said this is the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the tragedy and share the grief of their families. He said Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the day of December 16 will always be remembered for the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar.

In her message on the 8th anniversary of APS martyrs, the minister said that martyrs of APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism.

She said despite the passage of eight years, even today the nation could not forget the tragedy of APS of 2014.

The minister said that cowardly evil elements attacked the future of the nation, the young children and martyred them.

“As a nation we have come a long way to defeat terrorism, we are moving towards lasting peace and development in Pakistan”, she remarked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic APS attack and said that the nation would never forget the day of 16 December when terrorists attacked innocent children of APS Peshawar and their teachers.

In a statement on Friday, PTI Chairman said that 16 December was a day, when one of the most horrific acts of terrorism in our history happened.

Imran Khan said that the terrorists attacked innocent children of APS Peshawar and their teachers, adding that the nation would never forget the tragic incident. However, PTI Chairman stated: “It is also the day when we came together as a nation and resolved to take on and defeat terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said the pain of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy is still fresh in the nation’s heart.

He said the resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS have reinforced the nation’s resolve to root out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

Parents of APS martyrs hold protest rally

Parents of the students martyred in Peshawar’s 2014 Army Public School attack took to the streets and held a protest rally.

In the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, nearly 150 people were killed, most of them school children, when heavily armed militants stormed into the army-run school.

On the eighth anniversary of the carnage on Friday parents of the students martyred in the attack who had gathered at the school for an event blocked the Khyber Road for traffic.

They commenced the protest march from the APS and walked to Warsak Road.

“We are peaceful and want to present our demands and grievances to the concerned high-ups,” Muhammad Tahir Khan, father of a martyred student and one of the protesters told.

“We have been waiting for justice for the past eight years. But it is unfortunate that no one has been able to do anything for us.” He said that they had been demanding a public holiday on December 16. “But despite repeated promises, our demands were not met.”