Sports

18-year-old Ahmed a ‘very rare talent’, says Ben Stokes

By Reuters

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England’s December Test squad to face Pakistan, is a “very rare talent”.

He would become England’s youngest-ever men’s Test player should he play for his country in Rawalpindi, Multan or Karachi.

All-rounder Ahmed has featured in only three first-class matches for Leicestershire, taking nine wickets and making 195 runs across those appearances.

Stokes told Sky Sports: “We see him as one of those very rare talents, to have someone at such a young age be so noticeable with the way he bowls and the way he bats.”

But Stokes conceded that Ahmed still has much to learn and needs to be nurtured with the national team.

“We’re fully aware he’s not the finished project and I think it’s important for his inclusion not to be looked into too much.

“We see this as an opportunity to get someone as talented as Rehan into the squad and nurture him,” he added. “Who knows where he could be in two or three years’ time.”

“I’m excited to have him in the squad, but if we feel we want to chuck him a Test cap, we’re in the position to do that,” he said.

Previous articleFormer spy chief Faiz Hameed takes early retirement
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Berhalter rewarded for faith in youth but win eludes vibrant US

DOHA: The United States shut out a European side at the World Cup for the first time since 1950 but left the tent-like Al...
Read more
Sports

Qatar football will survive World Cup exit, says Sanchez

DOHA: Qatar's early World Cup exit will not be fatal for the country's football development, manager Felix Sanchez said Friday, after the hosts became...
Read more
Sports

Neymar out of Brazil’s next World Cup match with ankle injury

Doha: Neymar will miss Brazil's next World Cup game against Switzerland after he suffered ankle ligament damage in his team's opening win against Serbia,...
Read more
Sports

Iran stun Wales at World Cup as England target last 16

Doha: Iran scored twice deep in stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 on Friday and breathe new life into a World Cup campaign overshadowed...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan team start practice for Test series against England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team started their practice session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground on Friday to prepare themselves for the three-match Test series...
Read more
Sports

President hails performance of national cricket team during T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the performance of Pakistan's Cricket Team during the recent T20 World Cup and said that despite challenges,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hearing in housing corruption scandal against PM adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam against the prime minister until...

Ministry to make laws to reorganise of pilgrimage companies

Sana granted exemption from court appearance

Sharif dials up charm offensive to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.