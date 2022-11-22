NATIONAL

UN adopts Pakistan resolution on strengthening OIC ties

By APP
Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram speaks outside a UN security council meeting on Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 at the United Nations in New York. - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together on August 16, 2021 to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan." "The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly adopted by consensus a Pakistan-introduced resolution on cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging the United Nations to enhance collaboration with the Saudi-dominated bloc in areas of mutual interest.

Under the terms of the resolution, “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation”, the 193-member assembly affirmed the UN and OIC shared a common goal of promoting and facilitating the Middle East peace process with the goal to establish a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

It also affirmed it shared a common objective of fostering peaceful and political solutions to other conflicts in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and Security Council resolutions.

Introducing the resolution in the world body, Ambassador Munir Akram, speaking in Pakistan’s capacity as chair of the OIC member nations group in New York, said it highlights the two organisations’ desire to work together on shared concerns, including global security, self-determination, respect for territorial integrity, decolonisation, and combating terrorism.

The envoy said the draft is consistent with the spirit of the resolution which, in 1965, invited the Islamic Organisation to participate in the work of the United Nations and its subsidiary organs as an observer.

“This year’s resolution”, he told the General Assembly, “contains technical changes, and invites all member states to observe the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in an appropriate manner.”

In its operative paragraphs, the draft recognises the continuing cooperation between the Islamic Organisation and United Nations entities, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women).

Cooperation between the two has never been more important than in these challenging times, Ambassador Akram said.  Addressing complex challenges together brings countries and international organisations together.

He thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his constant engagement with OIC and its members, recognising the annual tradition of visiting Muslim communities during the holy month of Ramadan to demonstrate solidarity and exchange views on pressing issues.

“The OIC Group believes that addressing complex challenges requires a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response that brings countries and international organisations together,” the envoy added.

Previous articleECP: local government polls in Karachi, Hyderabad in January
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP: local government polls in Karachi, Hyderabad in January

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced to hold much-delayed local government elections in the cities of Karachi and Hyderabad on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court closes wealth case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday closed a wealth case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other suspects. The verdict was reserved by the court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court records ECP statement in foreign gifts case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the foreign gifts reference against former prime minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif congratulates Kazakhstan president on re-election win

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, on his re-election, his office said, as he secured a second term in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert

ISLAMABAD: Child labour has increased in the supply chains of developed countries and blocs such as the European Union, the US, Canada, Japan, Norway...
Read more
NATIONAL

Killing of Karachi policeman triggers hunt for leads

KARACHI: A policeman chasing a "suspicious vehicle" in the upscale Defence neighbourhood of Karachi late on Monday was killed by a man who authorities...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif congratulates Kazakhstan president on re-election win

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, on his re-election, his office said, as he secured a second term in...

Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert

Killing of Karachi policeman triggers hunt for leads

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.