SDC high-ups review post-flood rehab in Swat visit

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: A delegation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) led by Program Manager Caroline and Deputy Head Alberto Groff called on Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and discussed various areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on different issues including SDC’s support in post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, hotel industry and sensitization of local people on climate change. The Commissioner Malakand briefed the delegation about the damage caused by the recent floods of 2022 which badly affected roads, communications and the hotel industry in the district.

 

 

The commissioner emphasized the need for more cooperation for rehabilitation of the disaster affected areas. He expressed gratitude to the delegation for visiting Swat. Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Khan, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and Assistant to Commissioner (Development) Fazal Ali were also present in the meeting.

 

Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

