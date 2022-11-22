Months on, close aides to PM fail to submit assets details with Cabinet division

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s close aides including Ahad Cheema and Fahd Hussain did not disclose their assets details with Cabinet division.

According to details, the PM has four advisors and thirty Special Assistants and almost half of them did not submit their assets details to cabinet division so far. As per the cabinet decision, PM’s advisors or SAPMs are bound to furnish their assets or nationality details within 15 days after assuming the office.

According to the document, the Advisor to PM on Establishment Ahad Cheema did not submit his assets details to the Cabinet Division so far. SAPM on Public Policy and Strategic Communications/ Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Fahd Hussain also did not submit his asset details.

SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Romina Khurshid Alam, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Shehreyar Ali khan, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Raza Rabbani Khar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial and SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa also did not submit their assets details.

Sources said that cabinet division has reminded the PM secretariat with regard to furnishing of assets details of above-mentioned advisors or SAPMs but no response has received so far.

According to documents, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha has declared his assets worth Rs38.2 million including five plots or houses, investment in Behbud besides 4500 British Pounds in the name of his wife. He also mentioned that he has Rs10.9 million liabilities including loan amounting to Rs4.49 million from his son.

Meanwhile, SAPM Irfan Qadir disclosed Rs204.6 million immovable properties including agriculture land in Kasur and plots in DHA Lahore. He has mentioned in his assets details that he owns vehicles worth Rs39.4 million.

According to the rules, the advisors and special assistants are breaching a cabinet resolution during the tenure of former PM Imran Khan to increase openness for the public interest. The special assistants are also obligated to disclose their nationality and publish it on official website of the cabinet division.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP also yearly reveals the reported assets and liabilities of the Members of the Parliament (MPs). The ECP, however, does not post assets details on its official website.

The reporter requested Spokesperson to PM Fahd Hussain for comments on the matter but no response was received till the story was being compiled.

Pakistan Today contacted all the aides to PM mentioned in the story but no one responded.