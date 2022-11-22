World

36 killed in central China fire

By AFP
YA AN, CHINA - MAY 14: Rescuers take part in an earthquake rescue drill jointly held by the Earthquake Relief Headquarters under the Sate Council, The Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) of China and Sichuan Provincial People's Government on May 14, 2021 in Ya an, Sichuan Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

BEIJING: 36 people were killed and two were missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province on Monday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported without sharing further details.

State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.

“After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene,” CCTV reported.

“Public security, emergency response, municipal administration, and power supply units rushed to the scene at the same time to carry out emergency handling and rescue work,” it said, adding the fire was extinguished by around 11 pm local time.

Footage from the scene shared by state media showed thick plumes of black smoke from the fire, with at least two trucks in position to battle the flames.

In addition to the dead and missing, two were sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, CCTV said.

Authorities said “criminal suspects” had been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but did not provide further details.

No reason has been given for the cause of the blaze.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcing them.

News of the Anyang City fire followed reports of an explosion at a chemical factory in nearby Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province, on Monday.

Videos posted on social media showed a fire at the industrial site spewing dense grey smoke into the sky.

Other images showed nearby buildings strewn with shards of glass and frightened locals fleeing the blast.

“Personnel were dispatched to the scene, the fire was extinguished, and the human toll is not yet known,” Dahebao — an official daily based out of neighbouring Henan — reported on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, citing authorities.

In June, one person was killed and another injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Shanghai.

The fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. plant in the outlying Jinshan district sent thick clouds of smoke over a vast industrial zone as three fires blazed in separate locations, turning the sky black.

And last year, a gas blast killed 25 people and reduced several buildings to rubble in the central city of Shiyan.

In March 2019, an explosion at a chemical factory in Yancheng, located 260 kilometres (161 miles) from Shanghai, killed 78 people and devastated homes in a several-kilometre radius.

Four years prior, a giant explosion in northern Tianjin at a chemical warehouse killed 165 people, one of China’s worst-ever industrial accidents.

Previous articleMessi centre stage as Argentina, France begin World Cup title bids
Next articleFootball fever grips country as Pakistan’s soccer ball features in World Cup
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US, China defence chiefs meet in Cambodia

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday as the two sides move to keep tensions...
Read more
World

Power out as 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands

HONIARA: A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled items to the ground and knocked...
Read more
World

21 nations urge India to ensure religious freedom

WASHINGTON: At least 21 countries have urged India to improve its protection of freedom of religion and rights of religious minorities. Others have raised concerns...
Read more
World

Turkey mulling land operation in Syria: Reports

ANKARA: The air operation that Turkey has carried out in northern Syria could be the first step toward a land operation. Earlier, it reported that...
Read more
World

Deadly quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia’s Java island

Cianjur, Indonesia: A deadly 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides...
Read more
World

Opposition parties defeat PM Yaakob’s Alliance in Malaysian polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Though Malaysia's elections resulted in a divided mandate but the inconclusive election saw Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Barisan Nasional Alliance suffer...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Government employment for eight on ombudsman order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, several applicants have been provided with employment in provincial government departments under...

Power out as 7.0 quake hits Solomon Islands

Epaper_22-11-22 LHR

Epaper_22-11-22 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.