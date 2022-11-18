Gen Bajwa lauds operational preparedness, high morale of troops

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday visited Bahawalpur and Okara as part of farewell visits.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument at Bahawalpur and interacted with officers and troops of Formations at Bahawalpur and Okara.

The COAS also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and Mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.

The COAS appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.